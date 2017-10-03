Children of a Lesser God, Starring Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff, Announces Additional Casting

The upcoming Broadway revival of Mark Medoff’s 1980 play Children of a Lesser God has added four featured cast members. Veteran actor Kecia Lewis (Marie and Rosetta) will play Mrs. Norman, with Julee Cerda (Homeland) as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Lydia and John McGinty (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Orin Dennis. The production is set to begin performances on March 22, 2018 at Studio 54 with an opening scheduled for April 11.



Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will be led by the previously announced Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff in their Broadway debuts. The creative team for Children of a Lesser God will feature set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Tony nominee Mike Baldassari.



Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there.



The revival is a transfer of Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 summer production.