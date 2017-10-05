John Cullum Joins the Company of Waitress on Broadway

Broadway legend John Cullum returns to Broadway on October 5 when he joins the cast of Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Cullum steps into the role of Joe, the cantankerous owner of Joe's Pie Diner.



Cullum's career has spanned over 50 years. He won Tony Awards for his performances in On the Twentieth Century and Shenandoah and received Tony nominations for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Urinetown and 110 in the Shade. His other numerous Broadway credits include 1776, Man of La Mancha, Aspects of Love, The Scottsboro Boys, Show Boat and Camelot.



Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. The cast features former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.



As previously announced, Waitress will welcome Jason Mraz in the role of Dr. Pomatter on November 3.