Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jim Parrack, Krysta Rodriguez, Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger & Damian Young
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See Skylar Astin & the Cast of Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 5, 2017

Tickets are now on sale for Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs this black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Rebeck, Campbell-Holt and stars Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Jim Parrack, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young met the press on October 5 at the WP Theater, where the limited engagement begins performances on October 28. Opening night is set for November 8. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26. Check out the cast pics, and then see them live on stage at the WP Theater!

What We're Up Against's director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and scribe Theresa Rebeck get together.
Jim Parrack, Krysta Rodriguez, Rebeck, Campbell-Holt, Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young snag a group shot. Catch What We're Up Against at the WP Theater beginning on October 28.

What We're Up Against

Theresa Rebeck's darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aaron Tveit Offer Up a Perfect Rendition of the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  2. Spelling Bee Creators William Finn & Rachel Sheinkin to Debut New Musical with Barrington Stage
  3. Tina Fey's Daughter Brings Her Official Mean Girls Review to Preschool
  4. Lesli Margherita to Star in Grinch Parody Who's Holiday!
  5. Tony Nominee Orfeh Joins Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters