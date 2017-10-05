See Skylar Astin & the Cast of Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against Prep for Off-Broadway Bow

Tickets are now on sale for Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs this black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Rebeck, Campbell-Holt and stars Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Jim Parrack, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young met the press on October 5 at the WP Theater, where the limited engagement begins performances on October 28. Opening night is set for November 8. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26. Check out the cast pics, and then see them live on stage at the WP Theater!

What We're Up Against's director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and scribe Theresa Rebeck get together.