Moulin Rouge Musical Adds Sonya Tayeh as Choreographer; Full Creative Team Announced

Two-time Emmy nominee Sonya Tayeh (So You Think You Can Dance) will craft the moves of "Lady Marmalade" and more tunes for the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge, based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture. The musical will hold a previously announced developmental workshop from October 30-December 15.



Joining the previously reported director Alex Timbers and book writer John Logan on the creative team will be scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend and sound designer Peter Hylenski.



Moulin Rouge centers on a spectacular club filled with emotions, surprises and effervescence. The story follows a young poet (played on-screen by Ewan McGregor) who is exposed into the Moulin Rouge and begins an affair with the club's star (played in the film by Nicole Kidman).



As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score will feature some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years. Casting and details of the premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be announced in the coming months.