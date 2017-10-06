Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Embody the Rhythms of Puerto Rico with 'Almost Like Praying'

Hamilton Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was floored by the toll the tragic Hurricane Maria has taken on Puerto Rico, decided to take action the best way he knows how: by gathering his colleagues and penning a song to raise funds for those affected by the natural disaster. Miranda riffed on the classic song "Maria" from West Side Story (which Miranda provided Spanish lyrics for in the 2009 Broadway revival), serving up the original tune "Almost Like Praying." Watch Miranda along with heavy hitters like West Side Story Oscar winner Rita Moreno, On Your Feet! talents Gloria Estefan and Ana Villafañe, Hamilton veteran Anthony Ramos and more deliver the tune, and download your copy to help support this important cause.







Miranda has been spreading the word about "Almost Like Praying" and his interest in supporting the relief effort. Get a look at his television interview appearances below.











