Odds & Ends: Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez Releases Single by Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez Releases Single by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton's Angelica Schuyler (and In the Heights' original Nina), Mandy Gonzalez, today released "Fearless," the title song to her new album, which is scheduled to drop on November 20. "Fearless" is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Tony-winning musicals that put Gonzalez on the map. The seven-track album bridging pop and R&B features a powerful duet with Christopher Jackson, the Hamilton Tony nominee who appeared opposite Gonzalez during In the Heights. For fans of that musical, the album will feature an intimate new version of her signature song, "Breathe." Pre-order today to receive a download of the fierce title track.



Anastasia Star Ramin Karimloo Will Honor Ahrens & Flaherty at Primary Stages Gala

Ramin Karimloo is among a starry group set to offer performances and tributes at the 2017 gala for off-Broadway's Primary Stages. Karimloo, who stars in Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's newest Broadway musical, Anastasia, will honor the Tony-winning songwriters at Tribeca 360º on October 16. In addition to the previously announced Tony-winning Once on This Island star Lea Salonga, the evening with feature Liz Callaway, Quentin Earl Darrington, Terrence McNally and Margo Seibert. Frozen writer Kristen Anderson-Lopez will also appear with her In Transit collaborators James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.



The SpongeBob Cast Album Is Going Vinyl

MasterWorks Broadway's cast recording for the upcoming Great White Way musical SpongeBob SquarePants is getting the vinyl treatment! Get ready to hear original tunes from Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and more. The album features performances from the cast of the musical's world premiere engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre, including Ethan Slater in the title role with Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Danny Skinner as Patrick and Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward. The vinyl album will be released on November 3, just three days before SpongeBob SquarePants begins perfs at the Palace Theatre on Broadway.



Kristin Chenoweth Wrote a Perfect Song About Her Dog

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has combined our love of original tunes and cuddly canines in a new song! Obedience School, co-written with Chenoweth's acclaimed musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, follows Chenoweth's loving adventures with her overly eager pup Thunder. Listen below to the charming tune which Chenoweth is dedicating to the important work of the ASPCA.







Ben Platt to Join Gavin Creel to Relive Embarrassing Onstage Moments for a Good Cause

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has joined the lineup for the benefit evening Let Me Try That Again, featuring Broadway stars sharing embarrassing onstage moments and then redeeming themselves by re-creating them. Platt joins the previously announced Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! featured player Gavin Creel for the cabaret that will take place on October 15 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Susan Blackwell is set to host the event that was co-founded by Junk star Steven Pasquale. The evening will benefit The Performing Arts Project.



Cast Album of Celebrated Off-Broadway Musical Hadestown Is Released

Hadestown, the new musical which debuted with New York Theater Workshop in 2016, releases its original cast recording today! Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, produces the album, which was recorded live during the show's off-Broadway engagement. The new musical written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony-nommed Great Comet genius Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. The cast was led by Patrick Page as Hades alongside Damon Daunno as Orpheus and Nabiyah Be as Euridice, with Amber Gray, Shaina Taub, Chris Sullivan, Jessie Shelton and Lulu Fall. The cast will be live-streaming a listening party from Hadestown's Facebook page on October 9, so be sure to tune in for a taste of this original score!