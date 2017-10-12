Lindsay Mendez Is Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel; John Douglas Thompson Also Joins Cast

This ought to be a real nice clambake! Talented Broadway veteran Lindsay Mendez has been cast in the role of Carrie Pipperidge and Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson will play the role of Starkeeper in the 2018 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Jack O'Brien will direct and Justin Peck will choreograph the revival that begins previews on February 28 and opens on April 12 at the Imperial Theatre. Mendez replaces Betsy Wolfe, who was initially announced to play Carrie but recently exited the production due to a scheduling conflict.



Mendez's extensive stage résumé includes a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning performance in Significant Other, along with additional Broadway turns in Wicked, Grease, Godspell and Everyday Rapture (in which, coincidentally, she appeared alongside Wolfe). Mendez's off-Broadway credits include Dogfight, The Marvelous Wonderettes and the debut mountings of Everyday Rapture and Significant Other.



John Douglas Thompson was most recently seen on Broadway in a Tony-nommed turn in Jitney. His other Broadway credits include A Time to Kill, Cyrano de Bergerac and Julius Caesar. Thompson's off-Broadway work includes performances in Marlowe's Eyes, Hedda Gabler, King Lear, Satchmo at the Waldorf and Troilus and Cressida.



Mendez and Thompson join a cast led by the previously announced Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin. The ensemble of Carousel will feature Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans.



Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him.



The creative team of Carousel will include Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).