Exclusive! Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman & Candice Glover Will Go Home for the Holidays on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2017
(clockwise from top left) Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman & Candice Glover
(Photos: David Gersten & Associates Inc.)

A new holiday-themed concert entitled Home for the Holidays has been announced to play Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. The show will be headlined by Bianca Ryan, winner of America’s Got Talent season 1; Josh Kaufman, winner of The Voice season 6; and Candice Glover, winner American Idol season 12. Previews will begin on November 17 with an opening slated for November 21.

"We're very excited to present this holiday offering for all to enjoy," said producer Kathleen K. Johnson. "The music and songs performed by our tremendous talent will fill you with those joyful, fun, positive holiday memories we've come to expect from New York at this special time of year." 

Backed by an eight-piece rhythm-and-brass band, Home for the Holidays will feature traditional songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night" as well as favorites like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)." Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of The Bachelorette season 11, will provide seasonally themed narration while acclaimed actor and singer Danny Aiello offers stories and songs that share a glimpse into Christmas in Manhattan through the decades of his childhood. Home for the Holidays will also feature appearances by YouTube stars Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens.

American Idol winner Candice Glover has headlined live events throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, and Austria. She has also sung the National Anthem and performed at half-time during several sporting events around the country. In addition to the release of her debut CD, Music Speaks, Glover co-starred in the Hallmark Channel’s original Christmas movie Northpole and appeared in the gospel musical The Love Shack in Los Angeles.

The Voice winner Josh Kaufman has been seen on Broadway in Pippin. The singer/songwriter recently released his first post-Voice self-titled EP, which blends soul, funk, R&B, rock and classic pop. Kaufman has sat in with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has headlined the Indy Jazz Fest, singing at the Indianapolis 500.

America’s Got Talent winner Bianca Ryan's debut album included the #1 hit holiday song "Why Couldn’t It Be Christmas Every Day?" In 2015, Bianca Ryan Records was established; her first single, "Alice," clocked over 1.7 million YouTube views. In 2017, Ryan began releasing singles including "One Day," "What I Gotta Do," "Man Down" and her new single "Don't Wanna Come Down."

Home for the Holidays will feature creative and music direction by Emmy nominee Jonathan Tessero. The show will play a limited run through December 30.

