A Bronx Tale Star Bobby Conte Thornton Announces Final Performance Date

Bobby Conte Thornton, the talented young star who made his Broadway debut in the central role of Calogero in the new musical A Bronx Tale, will play his final performance in the show on November 5, one year after the first preview performance of November 3, 2016. Thornton broke the news on Twitter.
Based on the solo play and hit film of the same name, A Bronx Tale takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. A Bronx Tale features a book by Chazz Palminteri (on whose story the show is based), music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the production with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.
Tonight, I begin my final month with C and my dear @BXTaleMusical family. Come hang with me in the Bronx through Sunday, Nov 5th! #grateful pic.twitter.com/s7ALYHNO6o— Bobby Conte Thornton (@bobby_conte) October 10, 2017
