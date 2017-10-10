A Bronx Tale Star Bobby Conte Thornton Announces Final Performance Date

Bobby Conte Thornton, the talented young star who made his Broadway debut in the central role of Calogero in the new musical A Bronx Tale, will play his final performance in the show on November 5, one year after the first preview performance of November 3, 2016. Thornton broke the news on Twitter.

Tonight, I begin my final month with C and my dear @BXTaleMusical family. Come hang with me in the Bronx through Sunday, Nov 5th! #grateful pic.twitter.com/s7ALYHNO6o — Bobby Conte Thornton (@bobby_conte) October 10, 2017