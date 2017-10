A Bronx Tale Star Bobby Conte Thornton Announces Final Performance Date

Bobby Conte Thornton, the talented young star who made his Broadway debut in the central role of Calogero in the new musical A Bronx Tale, will play his final performance in the show on November 5, one year after the first preview performance of November 3, 2016. Thornton broke the news on Twitter.

Tonight, I begin my final month with C and my dear @BXTaleMusical family. Come hang with me in the Bronx through Sunday, Nov 5th! #grateful pic.twitter.com/s7ALYHNO6o — Bobby Conte Thornton (@bobby_conte) October 10, 2017

Based on the solo play and hit film of the same name, ​takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.features a book by Chazz Palminteri (on whose story the show is based), music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the production with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.In addition to Thornton , the current cast ofis led by Nick Cordero as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina and Christiani Pitts as Jane, with Will Coombs and Jonah Mussolino alternating as Young Calogero. There is no word yet on a replacement for Thornton.