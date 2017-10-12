Broadway BUZZ

Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 72nd Annual Tony Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 12, 2017
Tony Award

Save the date! The 72nd annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, will once again air on CBS. The ceremony has been broadcast on the network since 1978 and is scheduled to air on CBS through 2026.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be April 26, 2018 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2017-2018 season. Productions that meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered for 2018 Tony Award nominations. The nominations for the 2018 Tonys will be announced on May 1 from New York City.

Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly! triumphed at the 2017 Tony Awards, in a ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey, held on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The host of the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced at a later date.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

