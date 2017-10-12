Exclusive! See the Wonder Women of The Wolves Kick Off Rehearsals

Game on! As previously announced, Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves will bow at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Lila Neugebauer is at the helm of the play, which was a 2017 Pulitzer finalist. The first day of rehearsal for the LCT run took place on October 11. The cast, including Susannah Perkins, Jenna Dioguardi, Tedra Millan, Sarah Mezzanotte, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Paola Sanchez Abreu, Brenna Coates and Samia Finnerty, got together for an awesome group shot. Can you say "squad goals"? The soccer-focused play will begin performances on November 1 with opening night scheduled for November 20. Check out the hot shot of the squad above, the fierce poster below and be sure to catch The Wolves this November.