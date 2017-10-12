Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of off-Broadway's 'The Wolves'
(Photo: Chasi Annexy)
Exclusive! See the Wonder Women of The Wolves Kick Off Rehearsals
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 12, 2017

Game on! As previously announced, Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves will bow at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Lila Neugebauer is at the helm of the play, which was a 2017 Pulitzer finalist. The first day of rehearsal for the LCT run took place on October 11. The cast, including Susannah Perkins, Jenna Dioguardi, Tedra Millan, Sarah Mezzanotte, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Paola Sanchez Abreu, Brenna Coates and Samia Finnerty, got together for an awesome group shot. Can you say "squad goals"? The soccer-focused play will begin performances on November 1 with opening night scheduled for November 20. Check out the hot shot of the squad above, the fierce poster below and be sure to catch The Wolves this November.

 

The Wolves

Lincoln Center Theater presents Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  2. Watch Idina Menzel & Her Sister Duet on 'Never Never Land' from Peter Pan
  3. Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Breaks Two New Records on Broadway
  4. A Bronx Tale Star Bobby Conte Thornton Announces Final Performance Date
  5. Hello Again, Starring Audra McDonald & More, Sets Nationwide Release Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters