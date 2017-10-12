Odds & Ends: Kathleen Turner to Portray the Almighty in An Act of God & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Kathleen Turner to Portray the Almighty in An Act of God at George Street Playhouse

Tony- and Oscar-nominated actress Kathleen Turner will don the robe of the all-knowing in a new production of David Javerbaum's comedy An Act of God at New Brunswick, New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. "We could not be more thrilled to have one of the most revered film and Broadway stars of our time playing God," said George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who will also helm the show. "God has a lot to say in this incredibly funny modern comedy, and Ms. Turner has just the right amount of chutzpah to bring us Her words." An Act of God will run from November 28 through December 23. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The Muny Packs Its 100th Season with Seven Musical Favorites

St. Louis outdoor theater venue The Muny has announced the seven shows slated to appear in the company's centennial season. The 2018 lineup will include Jersey Boys, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Annie, The Wiz, Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain, and in a tribute to the theater's locale, a new production of Meet Me In St. Louis. "We wanted to go big for the 100th, and this season is really big," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "These seven shows celebrate The Muny’s august past and point us toward our incredible future." Dates and casting for the productions will be announced.



Andrew Rannells Is Penning a Memoir

Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells is at work on a memoir, according to Entertainment Weekly. Rannells' book will center on his early years growing up gay in Nebraska and his struggles to make it in theater. "I am excited to share these stories and I will try my absolute best not to embarrass my family. Too badly," said Rannells in a statement to EW. Rannells was most recently seen in a Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning turn in Falsettos. He also earned a Tony nom for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells' other gigs on the Great White Way include turns in Hairspray, Jersey Boys, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Hamilton. Rannells' memoir, which is currently untitled, is set for release in spring of 2019. Back in July, it was reported that Rannells is also at work on a book of essays.



Crazy for You, Starring Danny Gardner & Ashley Spencer, Completes Cast for DC Run

Casting is complete for the new production of Crazy for You set to play Arlington, VA's Signature Theatre from November 7, 2017 through January 14, 2018. Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner will direct and Tony nominee Denis Jones will choreograph the production that is set to star the previously announced Broadway veterans Danny Gardner as Bobby Child and Ashley Spencer as Polly Baker. Joining the pair will be Natascia Diaz as Irene Roth, Cole Burden as Lank Hawkins, Sean Bell as Billy/Perkins, DeMoya Watson Brown as Louise, Kurt Boehm as Mingo, Jennifer Cordiner as Betsy, Tricia DeSario as Margie, Sherri L. Edelen as Mother/Patricia Fodor, Colleen Hayes as Patsy, Andre Hinds as Custus, Elise Kowalick as Vera, Robert Mintz as Jimmy, Georgina Moore as Sheila, Corinne Munsch as Mitzi, A. Ross Neal as Moose, Maria Rizzo as Tess, Robbie Roby as Wyatt, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Pete/Eugene Fodor, Harrison Smith as Sam and Harry A. Winter as Everett Baker.