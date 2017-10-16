Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with Ultimate Dance Video
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2017
Taylor Trensch, Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt may be playing his final performance in the hit musical on November 19, but the farewell isn't as sad as it might be. Taking over for Platt will be two of his close friends: Noah Galvin, who will appear in the show's title role for a limited run beginning on November 21, and Hello, Dolly!'s Taylor Trensch, who will start in mid-January. So how best to pass the torch to a pair of dear pals? With a full-on dance video. Platt, Galvin and Trensch have offered up just that with a groovy take on Earth, Wind & Fire's "Getaway." Donning full '70s garb, the trio delivers the song to perfection. Watch the talented guys below and try not to simultaneously tear up and geek out.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. War Paint Will Close Earlier Than Expected
  2. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg & James Earl Jones to Lead Damn Yankees Concert
  3. Nikki Blonsky Departs the Cast of Stuffed
  4. Date Set for 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  5. See Andrew Rannells & More Broadway Faves on Will & Grace

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters