Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with Ultimate Dance Video

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt may be playing his final performance in the hit musical on November 19, but the farewell isn't as sad as it might be. Taking over for Platt will be two of his close friends: Noah Galvin, who will appear in the show's title role for a limited run beginning on November 21, and Hello, Dolly!'s Taylor Trensch, who will start in mid-January. So how best to pass the torch to a pair of dear pals? With a full-on dance video. Platt, Galvin and Trensch have offered up just that with a groovy take on Earth, Wind & Fire's "Getaway." Donning full '70s garb, the trio delivers the song to perfection. Watch the talented guys below and try not to simultaneously tear up and geek out.



