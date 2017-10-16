Anthony Edwards Joins Broadway Revival of Children of a Lesser God

Emmy nominee Anthony Edwards has been announced to play the role of Mr. Franklin in the upcoming Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God. The new production of Mark Medoff’s 1980 play is set to begin performances on March 22, 2018 at Studio 54 with an opening scheduled for April 11. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the mounting that will also star the previously announced Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff.



Edwards is probably best known for his role as Dr. Mark Greene on the long-running TV series ER, for which he received four Emmy nominations. In the theater, Edwards was last seen in Classic Stage Company's Month in the Country, Williamstown Theater Festival's Harvey and a mounting of Joyce Carol Oates' Black. Edwards' recent film work includes Consumed, Experimenter, Big Sur and Motherhood. His other television credits include Law and Order True Crimes: The Menendez Murders, Zero Hour, Girls, Blue Bloods, Billions and Northern Exposure.



Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. Mr. Franklin (Edwards) is the superintendent who introduces them. In addition to Edwards, Jackson and Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God will feature Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.



The creative team for Children of a Lesser God will feature set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Tony nominee Mike Baldassari.