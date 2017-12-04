Broadway BUZZ

Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt to Lead Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2017
Armie Hammer
(Photo: Maarten de Boer

Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt will star in the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee’s dark comedy Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The previously announced Broadway production of Straight White Men will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on June 29 with an opening slated for July 23.

The production will also mark Hammer’s Broadway debut. Skerritt made his Broadway debut in the 2013 production of A Time to Kill.

Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve. Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt and Jake, to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlab, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Straight White Men

Young Jean Lee's play premieres on Broadway.
