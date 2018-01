Those Evita arms! In addition to raiding the swag lounge, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone performed at the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28. She completely "LuPoned" a special tribute to legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, reprising her iconic 1981 Grammy performance of "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" from Evita. As the evening's host James Corden said, "Get ready to clutch your pearls."