Before Returning to the Stage in Skintight, Idina Menzel Will Be a Guest Mentor on American Idol
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018
Idina Menzel
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Tony winner Idina Menzel, the mega talent who is slated to return to the stage this spring in Skintight, has signed to serve as a guest mentor on TV's American Idol, according to Variety. The Frozen voice star will offer up insight on a special Disney-themed episode of the talent program, set to air on April 29.

Menzel earned a Tony Award for her turn as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other Broadway credits include Rent, If/Then and Aida. Menzel has been seen off-Broadway in the debut production of Rent, as well as in The Vagina Monologues, The Wild Party and See What I Wanna See.

Menzel's next stage gig, the world premiere play Skintight, written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Daniel Aukin, will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre on May 31 with an opening scheduled for June 21.

Skintight

Joshua Harmon's scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.
