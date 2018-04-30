Carey Mulligan Sets New York Stage Return in Solo Play by Matilda Scribe Dennis Kelly

Tony and Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan will lead the off-Broadway transfer of Girls & Boys, a new solo play by Tony and Olivier winner Dennis Kelly (Matilda) arriving this spring at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Direct from an acclaimed London run headlined by Mulligan at the Royal Court Theatre, Girls & Boys will play a New York engagement beginning on June 12 with an official opening set for June 20. Olivier winner Lyndsey Turner will direct the production, which will be recorded and released by Audible as an audio play.



Girls & Boys centers on an unexpected meeting at an airport that leads to an intense, passionate relationship. Before long the pair settles down, buys a house, juggles careers and has kids, but slowly their world begins to unravel and takes a disturbing turn.



Mulligan earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Skylight, a turn she reprised from the West End. She was seen off-Broadway in Through a Glass Darkly and also appeared on Broadway in The Seagull. Mulligan is an Oscar nominee for An Education.



Kelly won Olivier and Tony Awards for his book of Matilda. His other stage work includes The Gods Weep, Orphans, DNA, Taking Care of Baby and Love & Money.



The creative team for Girls & Boys will include Es Devlin (set design), Jack Galloway (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Oliver Fenwick (lighting design), David McSeveney (sound design) and Joseph Alford (movement). The production will play a limited engagement through July 15.