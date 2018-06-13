Cate Blanchett Sets U.K. Stage Return in When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other

Tony nominee and two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will return to the U.K. stage next year in the new play When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other: Twelve Variations on Samuel Richardson's "Pamela." The world premiere work, written by Martin Crimp (Attempts on Her Life) and directed by Katie Mitchell (Waves), will also star Tony winner Stephen Dillane (The Real Thing). Performances will begin in January 2019 at London's National Theatre.



"I'm delighted to welcome Cate Blanchett to the National, and look forward to developing a new working relationship with this extraordinary actor," said Mitchell.



Blanchett earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in The Present, a work which was first seen at Sydney Theatre Company. She has been seen on the London and New York stages in Plenty, Hedda Gabler, A Streetcar Named Desire, Uncle Vanya and The Maids. Blanchett won Academy Awards for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.



Crimp's play breaks through the surface of contemporary debate to explore the messy, often violent nature of desire, and the fluid, complicated roles that men and women play. Using Richardson's novel as a provocation, the play sees five characters acting out a dangerous game of sexual domination and resistance.



Exact dates and further information about the production will be announced this fall.