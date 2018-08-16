Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Trevor Nunn to Stage New Revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Menier Chocolate Factory
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 16, 2018
Trevor Nunn
(Photo: Getty Images)

London's Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a major revival of Fiddler on the Roof, in a new staging by Tony- and Olivier-winning director Trevor Nunn. The production will begin previews on November 23 with an opening set for December 5.

Nunn has earned four Tony Awards, for his work as the director of Cats, Les Misérables and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and as producer of Copenhagen. His past directorial work with the Menier includes productions of Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness, A Little Night Music (which moved to Broadway) and Aspects of Love.

Fiddler on the Roof follows the travails of Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters. The musical features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

The first London production of Fiddler opened in February 1967 at Her Majesty's Theatre. The most recent London staging opened in May 2007 at the Savoy Theatre.

Casting for Menier's Fiddler will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through March 9, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
  2. Game On! Check Out Fun Polaroids of Gettin' the Band Back Together Stars on Opening Night
  3. Sasson Gabay on Coming Full Circle in The Band's Visit and American Anonymity
  4. Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark & More Will Lead the Rock of Ages Tour
  5. Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters