Trevor Nunn to Stage New Revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Menier Chocolate Factory

London's Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a major revival of Fiddler on the Roof, in a new staging by Tony- and Olivier-winning director Trevor Nunn. The production will begin previews on November 23 with an opening set for December 5.



Nunn has earned four Tony Awards, for his work as the director of Cats, Les Misérables and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and as producer of Copenhagen. His past directorial work with the Menier includes productions of Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness, A Little Night Music (which moved to Broadway) and Aspects of Love.



Fiddler on the Roof follows the travails of Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters. The musical features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.



The first London production of Fiddler opened in February 1967 at Her Majesty's Theatre. The most recent London staging opened in May 2007 at the Savoy Theatre.



Casting for Menier's Fiddler will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through March 9, 2019.