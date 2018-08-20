Andrew Polec Will Lead the North American Tour of Bat Out of Hell—The Musical; Launching This November

The sirens are screaming and the fires are howling! Andrew Polec, who has thrilled London and Toronto audiences with his powerhouse performance as Strat in Bat Out of Hell—The Musical, will lead the North American touring production. Following the show's return engagement at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre (October 16 through November 4), the Bat Out of Hell tour will launch November 6 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, before continuing on to additional cities across America, including Salt Lake City.



Polec will be joined by co-stars Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara and Tyrick Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out Of Hell includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Alana Randall, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex Deleo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell—The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin. The Lost, an eternally young street tribe, battles against a tyrant desperate to keep the city under his control. But when a forbidden love is exposed, who will survive the war for the future of the city? Steinman incorporated iconic songs from Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell albums, including “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out Of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” as well as two previously unreleased songs “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most” and “Not Allowed to Love.”



“Just like the album Bat Out of Hell, this musical was born to tour,” said Steinman, in a statement. “I’m thrilled that the show has been so well received in the U.K., but not everyone can get to London, so I’m delighted that the producers decided to take the show on the road here. Very rock and roll! Andrew Polec is a rock god in the making and to have him take his performance as Strat on the road is going to make this a legendary show for music fans.”



Directed by Jay Scheib and featuring choreography by Emma Portner, Bat Out of Hell—The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and played a successful engagement at London’s Coliseum, before rocking Canadian audiences with a run at Toronto’s Mirvish Theatre. The production is currently playing an extended engagement at London’s Dominion Theatre where it opened in April 2018.