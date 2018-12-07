Eden Espinosa, Erin Dilly & Isabel Leonard Join Star-Studded South Pacific Gala

The highly anticipated benefit concert of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific has added a talented trio of additional stars. The previously announced 70th-anniversary gala presentation will be held in the Roof Ballroom at The St. Regis New York on December 10 at 7:00pm.



Newly announced stars include Eden Espinosa (Falsettos national tour, Wicked), Tony nominee Erin Dilly (South Pacific national tour, A Christmas Story) and Grammy-winning soprano Isabel Leonard.



They join the previously announced Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, Alex Newell, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jose Llana, Isabelle McCalla, Morgan James and Karim Sulayman. The evening will open with remarks from Pulitzer Prize-winning immigrant rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas.



The cast will offer up all-new interpretations of songs from the iconic musical, with never-before-heard arrangements by music director Steven Jamail. The evening will serve as a fundraiser for the not-for-profit performing arts training organization Broadway Dreams.