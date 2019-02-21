Sponsored
Ainsley Melham
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Proud of Your Boys! See Ainsley Melham, Michael James Scott & Mike Longo Step into Aladdin

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 21, 2019

It was quite a night in Agrabah on February 21! The company of Broadway's Aladdin welcomed Ainsley Melham, celebrated star of the Australian and London productions, in his Broadway debut as the titular character. The evening also marked the return of original Broadway company member Michael James Scott; he originated the role of Genie in Australia and now assumes the role on Broadway. Aladdin North American tour cast member Mike Longo has also stepped into the role of Kassim. Check out the fun photos of the musical's new gents, and be sure to experience the magic of Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Michael James Scott takes his bow as the Genie.
Mike Longo takes his curtain call as Kassim.
Catch the shining, shimmering, splendid Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre!

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Newsletters