What the Constitution Means to Me, Oklahoma! & More Honored with 2019 Obie Awards

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced winners of the 64th Annual Obie Awards, honoring achievement off-Broadway. Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me is the recipient of the 2019 Obie for Best New American Play. Director Daniel Fish and the creative team of the innovative revival of Oklahoma! were honored with a Special Citation.



Performance wins include Mia Barron for Hurricane Diane; Cherise Boothe for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine; Heather Alicia Simms for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine; and Francis Jue for Wild Goose Dreams. Quincy Tyler Bernstine was presented with an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance.



Rachel Bloom hosted this year's Obie Awards ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5 on May 20. A complete list of winners is below.



Best New American Play ($1,000 prize)

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me (New York Theatre Workshop)

Playwriting

Marcus Gardley, The House That Will Not Stand (New York Theatre Workshop)

(New York Theatre Workshop) Madeleine George, Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop)

(New York Theatre Workshop) Suzan-Lori Parks, White Noise (The Public Theater)

Directing

Jo Bonney, Sustained Excellence of Directing

Leigh Silverman, Sustained Excellence of Directing

Stevie Walker Webb, Ain't No Mo' (The Public Theater)

Performance

Mia Barron, Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop)

(New York Theatre Workshop) Cherise Boothe, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine (Signature Theatre Company)

(Signature Theatre Company) Heather Alicia Simms, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine (Signature Theatre Company) and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature Theatre Company)

(Signature Theatre Company) and (Signature Theatre Company) Francis Jue, Wild Goose Dreams (The Public Theater)

(The Public Theater) Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Sustained Excellence of Performance

Design

Dede M. Ayite, Sustained Excellence in Costume Design

Isabella Byrd, Lighting Design, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (New York Theatre Workshop)

(New York Theatre Workshop) Palmer Hefferan, Sustained Excellence in Sound Design

Cookie Jordan, Sustained Excellence in Hair, Wigs and Makeup

Clint Ramos, Set Design, Wild Goose Dreams (The Public Theater)

(The Public Theater) Louisa Thompson, Sustained Excellence in Scenic Design

Special Citations

Clare Barron (playwright) and Lee Sunday Evans (director), Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons)

(Playwrights Horizons) Jordan E. Cooper for playwrighting and performance, Ain't No Mo' (The Public Theater)

(The Public Theater) Jackie Sibblies Drury (playwright) and Lileana Blain-Cruz (director), Marys Seacole (LCT3)

(LCT3) The cast and creative team, The Jungle (St. Ann's Warehouse): Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (playwrights), Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (directors), Miriam Buether (set design), Catherine Kodicek (costume design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Paul Arditti (sound design), John Pfumojena (composition), Tristan Shepherd and Duncan McLean (video design); Mohammad Amiri, Alexander Devrient, Elham Ehsas, Trevor Fox, Milan Ghobsheh, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Alex Lawther, Jo McInnes, Yasin Moradi, Jonathan Nyati, John Pfumojena, Rachel Redford, Dominic Rowan, Rachid Sabitri, Mohamed Sarrar, Ben Turner, Nahel Tzegai, Vera Gurpinar and Annika Mehta (ensemble)

(St. Ann's Warehouse): Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (playwrights), Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (directors), Miriam Buether (set design), Catherine Kodicek (costume design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Paul Arditti (sound design), John Pfumojena (composition), Tristan Shepherd and Duncan McLean (video design); Mohammad Amiri, Alexander Devrient, Elham Ehsas, Trevor Fox, Milan Ghobsheh, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Alex Lawther, Jo McInnes, Yasin Moradi, Jonathan Nyati, John Pfumojena, Rachel Redford, Dominic Rowan, Rachid Sabitri, Mohamed Sarrar, Ben Turner, Nahel Tzegai, Vera Gurpinar and Annika Mehta (ensemble) The director and creative team, Oklahoma! (St. Ann's Warehouse): Daniel Fish (director), John Heginbotham (choreographer), Daniel Kluger (music arrangements/orchestrations), Laura Jellinek (set design), Terese Wadden (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design) and Joshua Thorson (production design)

Obie Grants ($4,000 prize each)

The Movement Theatre Company

Target Margin Theater

WP Theater

The Ross Wetzsteon Award ($3,000 prize)

LCT3

Lifetime Achievement Awards

James C. Nicola, artistic director of New York Theatre Workshop

Jeffrey Horowitz, artistic director and founder of Theatre for a New Audience

The Obie Award judges panel was chaired by Michael Feingold.