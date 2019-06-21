Girl From the North Country Will Return to London's West End

In advance of its recently announced Broadway transfer, the celebrated new musical Girl From the North Country will return home to London's West End for a limited run later this year. The remount will play the Gielgud Theatre from December 10, 2019 through February 1, 2020.



Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota.



The principal cast of the West End return staging will include Colin Bates as Gene Laine, Katie Brayben as Elizabeth Laine, Anna Jane Casey as Mrs. Burke, David Ganly as Mr. Burke, Steffan Harri as Elias Burke, Rachel John as Mrs. Neilsen, Sidney Kean as Mr. Perry, Finbar Lynch as Reverend Marlowe, Donald Sage Mackay as Nick Laine, Gloria Obianyo as Marianne, Ferdy Roberts as Dr. Walker, Gemma Sutton as Katherine Draper and Shaq Taylor as Joe Scott.



The ensemble will feature Daniel Bailey, Nicholle Cherrie, Simon Gordon, David Haydn, Wendy Somerville and Alan Vicary.



Girl From the North Country debuted at London's Young Vic in July of 2017 and transferred to the West End in December of that year. In addition to the upcoming Broadway run, the musical will open at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre in September of 2019.