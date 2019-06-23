Sponsored
Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin Talks the Upcoming Moby Dick Musical and More in Latest Elaine Paige on Sunday Episode

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 23, 2019
(Photo: Getty Images)

The latest episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday is officially here and ready for your listening ears. Every week, we're sharing the Olivier-winning stage icon's new BBC Radio 2 show for the enjoyment of all U.S. audiences. Here, you can not only listen to classic show tunes from West Side Story and Singing in the Rain, but you also get to hear Aaron Tveit and the cast of the upcoming Moulin Rouge! belt out "Come What May." In addition to the songs, Paige also discusses what shows are coming back to the London stage and interviews recent Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin and Tony nominee Warren Carlyle. Be sure to listen to Elaine Paige on Sunday below!

