Hear All About 'Overlooked Gems & Big Guns of Broadway' on This Week's Episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 30, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty Images)

This week, listeners everywhere get a chance to hear Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige discuss her favorite shows that lived a short life on Broadway but still greatly impacted the theater scene. Along with those lesser-known gems, Paige will also celebrate musical theater classics that have shaped the way theater is both presented, and received. With songs from Donnybrook! and I Can Get It for You Wholesale to Oklahoma and My Fair Lady, this episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday shouldn't be missed. Click the player below to listen to the popular BBC Radio 2 show for yourself!

