Judith Ivey to Headline Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2019
Judith Ivey
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an off-Broadway staging of Greater Clements, a new play by Lortel winner Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale), slated to play the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey (The Heiress) will star in the production, directed by Davis McCallum, scheduled to begin previews on November 14 and open on December 9.

The play follows the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho, which is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (played by James Saito) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.

Joining Ivey and Saito in the cast will be Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Kate MacCluggage and Haley Sakamoto.

Greater Clements will have sets by Dane Laffrey, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Yi Zhao and original music and sound by Fitz Patton.

