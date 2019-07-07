Sponsored
Hear All About the West End Premiere of The Light in the Piazza and More in This Week's Episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 7, 2019
Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear from her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about the London premiere of The Lights in the Piazza. Starring Tony nominee Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron, Paige gives her review of the Tony-winning musical that ends its limited run this week. This episode also features some insight on Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming In the Heights movie and Paige bids adieu to Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady that concludes its run on July 7. Plus, hear Paige discuss some onstage mishaps. To hear all this and more, be sure to click the play button below!

