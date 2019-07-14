Sponsored
Learn All About Bob Fosse's Lasting Impact on the Modern Musical & More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 14, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's jazzier than ever before because she is talking all about Bob Fosse. With the acclaimed mini-series Fosse/Verdon finishing its run on FX, Paige discusses the impact the director/choreographer had on Broadway and how his work can still be seen on stage today. As always, the episode is full of fan-favorite show tunes from hits like Cabaret, Grease and even Broadway's Mean Girls. Plus, Paige gives more insight on Stephen Sondheim receving his own theater in the West End and reads even more stage mishaps. Be sure to listen to this week's packed episode by clicking the play button below!

