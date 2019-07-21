Elaine Paige Breaks Down Broadway Grosses and Show Closings in This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about the numbers. By this time next month, seven Broadway shows will have played their final performances, and Paige breaks down the sudden increase in closing notices. Not only does she celebrate all that the plays and musicals have accomplished since joining the Great White Way, but Paige helps fans understand the importance of Broadway grosses and the finances that are needed to keep a show going. The celebrated performer also salutes the new The Lion King film by playing two new tunes from the movie featuring stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episod: Be sure to click the play button below!