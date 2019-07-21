Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Elaine Paige Breaks Down Broadway Grosses and Show Closings in This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 21, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about the numbers. By this time next month, seven Broadway shows will have played their final performances, and Paige breaks down the sudden increase in closing notices. Not only does she celebrate all that the plays and musicals have accomplished since joining the Great White Way, but Paige helps fans understand the importance of Broadway grosses and the finances that are needed to keep a show going. The celebrated performer also salutes the new The Lion King film by playing two new tunes from the movie featuring stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episod: Be sure to click the play button below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cats Trailer Is Here! Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory' in a First Look at the New Film
  2. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  3. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway
  4. Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Receive Original Cast Album
  5. Award-Winning Documentary You Are Here: A Come From Away Story to Play U.S. Theaters on September 11

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters