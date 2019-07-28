Sponsored
Learn About West End Debuts and Potential Transfers on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 28, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week Paige is talking all about what's happening on the other side of the pond. This episode features commentary on Tony winner Lea Salonga's U.K. tour, the current revival of Tennessee Williams' The Night of the Iguana and the London debut of The Bridges of Madison County. She also discusses the news about Paul McCartney's exciting new stage project. As always, listeners will hear tunes from past and present stage musicals like Aladdin, The Last Five Years and more. Be sure to hit the play button below to stay in the know!

