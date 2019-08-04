Remember Hal Prince's Broadway Legacy in this Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about remembering Harold Prince, the 21-time Tony winning director and producer who recently passed away. Paige pays tribute to Prince, who directed her in Evita in the West End, by playing numbers from some of his biggest hits, including The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story. As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!