Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Remember Hal Prince's Broadway Legacy in this Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 4, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about remembering Harold Prince, the 21-time Tony winning director and producer who recently passed away. Paige pays tribute to Prince, who directed her in Evita in the West End, by playing numbers from some of his biggest hits, including The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story.  As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivier-Nominated Hit Musical Six Sets 2020 Broadway Premiere
  2. Sierra Boggess Talks Performing at 54 Below, Supporting The Little Mermaid Casting & 'Not Being Done' with Into the Woods
  3. Broadway Bounty Hunter to End Off-Broadway Run Ahead of Schedule
  4. Colin Donnell to Star in Almost Famous Musical at San Diego's Old Globe
  5. Harold Prince, Winner of 21 Tony Awards & Director/Producer of Phantom, Cabaret & More, Dies at 91
Newsletters