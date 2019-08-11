Sponsored
Brush Up Your Shakespeare on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 11, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is an ode to Shakespeare! Paige is giving listeners a musical theater history lesson by talking all about musicals that have been inspired by Shakespeare plays. From Kiss Me, Kate and The Boys from Syracuse to the Broadway-bound Six, this episode features some of the biggest hits based on the Bard. Paige also plays tunes from Mary Poppins Returns, The Cher Show and Cinderella and once again recounts hilarious onstage mishaps submitted by Elaine Paige on Sunday listeners. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

