Odds & Ends: Tony Yazbeck to Lead Starry Readings of New Musical Valentino & More

Tony Yazbeck to Lead Starry Readings of New Musical Valentino

Tony Yazbeck, the fancy-footed Tony nominee known for his turns in On the Town and A Chorus Line, has been cast as Rudolph Valentino in a pair of industry presentations of the new musical Valentino, set to be held in New York City on August 22 and 23. Directed by Tony nominee Chet Walker (Pippin) and featuring a book and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady) and music by Howard Marren (Paramour), Valentino traces Rudolph Valentino's early life as a taxi dancer in Manhattan to his meteoric rise in Hollywood. Yazbeck will be joined by a company that includes his former On the Town co-star Clyde Alves, along with Alma Cuervo, Samantha Massell, Judy McLane, Dana Costello, Kerstin Anderson, William Parry, Stuart Zagnit, Brandon Espinoza, Norman Kerry and Michael Andreaus.



Michael Urie to Host Acting Company Gala

Michael Urie, the Torch Song star recently announced to return to Broadway in Grand Horizons, will lend his talents as emcee of The Acting Company's 2019 gala, slated to take place this fall. The event, which will honor artistic leader Sanford Robbins and business and philanthropic leader Richard C. Yancey, will be held at Capitale on October 28 at 6:30pm. Urie is no stranger to hosting duties, having served as longtime emcee of the annual Drama Desk Awards. In addition to Torch Song and Grand Horizons, he is known for his memorable small-screen turn as Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.



Michael Sheen & More to Appear in TV Drama Based on James Graham's Quiz

Golden Globe-nominated star Michael Sheen (TV's Masters of Sex, Broadway's Frost/Nixon) is among the newly announced group of stars set to appear in Quiz, a TV drama adaptation of the Olivier-nominated play by James Graham (Ink), Deadline reports. Quiz is a re-examination of the conviction of Charles Ingram, who cheated on TV's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Sheen will take on the role of host Chris Tarrant alongside Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as Charles Ingram, with Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as Diana Ingram and Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe) as Paul Smith. Quiz began at the U.K.'s Chichester Festival Theatre and soon transferred to the West End's Noël Coward Theatre, earning a pair of Olivier nominations including Best New Comedy.