Hear From Tony Nominee Ann Hampton Callaway on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 18, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week audiences can hear from Tony nominee and acclaimed cabaret star Ann Hampton Callaway! Known for her Tony-nominated turn in Broadway's Swing!, Callway is a singer-songwriter who has spent a majority of her time performing concerts around the worlds. Paige also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the opening of the Les Misérables concert staging by playing some of the show's biggest hits. As always, Paige regales listeners with hilarious onstage mishaps submitted by fans. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

