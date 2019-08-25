Sponsored
Learn How Musical Theater Celebrates the Music of Motown on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 25, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty Images)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week audiences can learn all about how Motown music has been represented in musical theater and how the iconic music label continues to be a source of inspiration. In addition to a music history lesson, Paige also reviews the current production of Evita that is playing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. As always, fans will get to listen to some of the biggest showtunes from productions like West Side Story, Hercules (which will soon be playing at the Public Theater's outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park), Dreamgirls and more. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

