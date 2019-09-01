Celebrate 15 Years of Elaine Paige on Sunday with Fan-Favorite Show Tunes & More

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is a celebration in honor of Paige's 15th anniversary on BBC Radio 2. In honor of the milestone, Paige is playing all of her favorite show tunes from shows like Hadestown, A Chorus Line, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and more. Paige also highlights shows that hit the stage in 2004, the year of her first broadcast. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!