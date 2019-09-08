Learn About London's New Les Misérables: The Staged Concert on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about Les Misérables: The Staged Concert now playing in London. After closing the West End's long-running musical for a theater refurbishment, a staged concert version of the beloved Les Miz opened in its place and Paige is telling her listeners all about it. As always, the episode is full of lively show tunes from musicals such as Sweet Charity, Company (which just announced its Broadway transfer starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk) and Dear Evan Hansen. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!