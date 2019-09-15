Sponsored
Hear About Broadway's Beloved Onstage Couples & Their Love Songs on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 15, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about the most well-known onstage couples and their famous love songs. From Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in Aladdin to Cosette and Marius in Les Misérables, Paige does a deep-dive into the couples that make us love musical theater. In addition to hearing some of the best love songs written for the stage, listeners will also get to hear classic tunes from Grease, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked and more! Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!

