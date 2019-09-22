Hear All About Moulin Rouge!'s 'Sparkling Diamond' on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week Paige is treating audiences to some of Moulin Rouge!'s biggest tunes. From Karen Olivo's delightful 'Sparkling Diamond' mashup to Aaron Tveit's show-stopping 'Roxanne,' this episode has it all. Plus, you'll hear from former Broadway hits like Sister Act and Zorro as well as current long-running favorites like Aladdin and Hamilton. As always, fans have submitted their hilarious on-stage mishaps that will leave you laughing all week. Be sure to listen to this whole episode as Paige has a special surprise announcement and needs your help! Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!