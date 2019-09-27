Jeremy Pope & Darren Criss to Lead Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series Hollywood

Jeremy Pope, the Broadway breakout star who earned two—that's right, two—Tony nominations this past season, will star alongside Emmy winner Darren Criss in Ryan Murphy's upcoming series Hollywood, according to Deadline. Pope will also serve as an exec producer on the show, which has received a straight-to-series order from Netflix. David Corenswet, who appears in Murphy's newest series, The Politician, will also star.



Billed as a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, Hollywood will be set in the 1940s, focusing on three characters, played by Pope, Criss and Corenswet. Pope will portray aspiring writer Archie.



Pope made his Broadway debut this past season as Pharus in Choir Boy; immediately following that engagement, he opened the Broadway Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud as Eddie Kendricks, earning Tony nominations as Best Leading Actor in a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.



Criss has been seen on Broadway in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He nabbed an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for his turn as Andrew Cunanan in Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.



Murphy, a multiple Emmy winner, won a Tony for producing a star-packed revival of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band. He co-created Hollywood with regular TV collaborator Ian Brennan.