Celebrate the Upcoming Judy Garland Bio-Pic and More in This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 29, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about Judy, the bio-pic starring Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland. Paige discusses her thoughts on the movie (she was invited to an early screening of the film that is now in theaters), and plays some of Garland's most popular tunes. As always, fans of musical theater will be treated to show tunes galore from favorite musicals like Mame, current hit Come From Away and the upcoming Six. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode, and be sure to click the play button below!

