Make 'Em Laugh and Cry! Elaine Paige on Sunday Switches Between Uplifting and Moving Show Tunes on This Week's Episode

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 6, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about emotions! In this brand new episode, Paige is making listeners laugh with joy and then grab the tissues because of tears by swithing between uplifting show tunes to moving ones. From clasic musicals like Evita, Ballroom and Annie Get Your Gun to more recent favorites like Hairspray, Spamalot and the currently-running Beetlejuice, this episode will have a show tune to fit whatever mood you may be in.  As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

