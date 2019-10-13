Hear a World Premiere Exclusive from Collabro and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week audiences are getting an exclusive world premiere. Not only is Britain's Got Talent winning group Collabro is debuting a new tune on this week's episode, but some of your favorite tunes from movies will also get their shot in the spotlight. Listeners will also get the usual dose of Broadway's best, incluing a double bill from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which opens at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on October 16. As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!