Learn About Lesser Known Musicals of the Golden Age on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week you're getting a lesson on the "golden age" of Broadway. Not only will Paige celebrate some of the lesser-known tunes from the era, but she'll alternate them with some of the big hits of the same time. With music from shows like The Sound of Music and Annie Get Your Gun to Two by Two and Subways Are for Sleeping, this episode has music for every Broadway fan. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!