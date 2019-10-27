Sponsored
Hear Halloween Talk and Revue Madness on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 27, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about celebrating Halloween! To get in to the spooky spirits, Paige plays songs from shows like Beetlejuice, Heathers and Broadway's upcoming Six. In addition to helping us get in the the holiday mood, Paige also goes on a musical revue madness and plays songs from popular revuew's like Smokey Joe's Cafe and Hi-Diddle-Diddle. As always, listeners sent in their own on-stage mishaps for Paige to share and this week's is a must-listen. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!

