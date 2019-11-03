Celebrate Gene Kelly's Musical Career on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week it's all about the award-winning stage and screen star Gene Kelly. Known for his starring turns in Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris, Anchors Away and more, Kelly is one of the biggest stars of the Golden Age in Hollywood. Paige delights audiences by playing some of Kelly's most well-known hits as well as the current tunes on Broadway. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below.