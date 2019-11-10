Sponsored
Listen to Your Favorite Songs on the First Fan-Chosen Episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 10, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Justin Downing)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about you. For the first time ever in the 15-year history of the show, Paige plays only songs that fans requested. From Hollywood to the West End to Broadway, this episode features hits everyone will enjoy. Enjoy almost two hours of songs from Les Misérables, Wicked, 9 to 5, Dear Evan Hansen and more.  As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

