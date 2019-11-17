Sponsored
Elaine Paige on Sunday Listeners Choose Fan-Favorite Tunes for This Week's Episode

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 17, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Nicky Johnson)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is another 'over to you' episode where listeners get to choose every song Paige plays. The second ever fan-chosen episode is full of favorite tunes from Jersey Boys, West Side Story, which will be back on Broadway next month, Something Rotten! and more. As always, Paige gives listeners insider facts and tid-bits that will delight any theater fan. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

